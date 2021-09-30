Milford’s Amity Physical Therapy Offered Complimentary Exercises at Recent 5k Road Race

At the recent “Running Water for Africa” 5K race at Walnut Beach hosted by Uganda Farmers Inc., runners received complimentary warm up and cool down exercises from Amity Physical Therapy clinicians. Peter Geloso DPT, supervisor of the new Milford office, provided hands on therapy to runners of all ages. Hosted by Uganda Farmers Inc., the race provided funds toward supplying clean, fresh water to remote villages in Africa.

No stranger to road races, Amity Physical Therapy has participated in 5K events for more than a decade as a sponsor dedicated to the physical health of active people young and old. The practice was founded by CEO/Clinical Director, Michael Dow seventeen years ago and maintains offices in Woodbridge, Hamden, Branford and now Milford at 135 Cherry Street.

For a consultation contact Peter Geloso, DPT at 203-693-2350 or visit amitypt.com.