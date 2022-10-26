Mike Smith Vies For 119th Seat

Mike Smith, a political insider who up until now has not had his own name on the ballot, is joining the fray this year. The Milford Democrat is challenging Rep. Kathy Kennedy for her seat representing the people in the 119th District.

On his website, mikesmith119, he lists four issues as being close to his heart: Education, the environment, healthcare and senior citizens’ needs.

Being a product of Milford’s public schools, he comes from a family of educators. He states that schools must be properly funded and focused on preparing students for the job of the future. He adds that “we must partner with our educators to provide the best opportunity for our children’s future.”

His love of the outdoors began while exploring the outdoors with his family. This instilled a love and sense of duty to protect our environment. “Mike will ensure our communities have resources to adapt to our changing climate.”

As for healthcare, his own experience with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at a young age has shaped his outlook on life. “Healthcare matters to me,” he wrote in a campaign letter. “Healthcare should not be determined by your access to affordable insurance.” He will work to reduce financial ruin and hardship from the healthcare experience.

He is cross-endorsed by the Working Families Party. Organizations that endorsed his candidacy include Planned Parenthood, the state AFL-CIO, the Sierra Club, several unions (SEIU Healthcare, Connecticut Employees Union Independent, and the Congress of CT Community Colleges; as well as AFSCME), several gun-control groups (CT Against Gun Violence; Moms Demand Action) and The Connecticut Chapter of the National Organization for Women.

He is the principal of Soundview Business and Campaign Consulting, a “government relations consulting firm focused on developing winning strategies.” He has worked in Hartford in a number of advocacy roles, and was Former Secretary of State Denise Merrill’s campaign manager in 2014.