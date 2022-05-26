Mike Smith Secures Democratic Nomination for 119th State House Seat

On May 11th, Mike Smith received unanimous support to be the Democratic candidate for the 119th State House seat.

“I’ve known Mike since High School, when we met at the Youth and Government Program, I was at Lauralton, he was at Foran,” said Kristen Colley of Milford, who nominated Smith at the convention. “Watching a good friend endure cancer like he did was harrowing, but watching how he pivoted – and used that experience as fuel for his advocacy – was impressive. We reconnected when our children went to the same preschool program two years ago. I was happy to nominate Mike because I know my family would be well represented with him as our State Representative.”

Smith’s nomination was seconded by State Senator James Maroney, a long-time friend who has represented Milford and Orange in the State Senate for two terms and previously represented the 119th. “Mike can connect with people, and especially with families, as he understands the struggles others are going through. One of the most important to members of our community is healthcare and Mike understands the importance of affordable and accessible healthcare. We need someone like Mike in the House.”

“I am honored and humbled by the support our community has placed in me,” Smith said in his acceptance speech. “There are many problems and challenges we need to deal with, and I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work. If I am fortunate enough to represent Milford and Orange in Hartford, I look forward to tackling the complex policy issues we face: healthcare, education, environment, and ensuring our seniors and young people can live in our community and so many others.”

“The hundreds of conversations I’ve had, at over 900 doors I’ve knocked on thus far, have further underscored the hard work that needs to be done to make our community stronger. Now let’s get to work.”

Mike Smith is a product of Milford Public Schools, Orange Ave., Harborside and Foran. While attending Clark University, 2 weeks after being named Co-Captain of his college swim team he was diagnosed with Stage II Burkitt’s Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He missed 1st semester senior year of college to undergo treatment at Yale. Upon finishing cancer treatment, he returned to Clark University where he received his BA in Government and International Relations and a Masters of Public Administration.

Since finishing graduate school, he has worked in and around state government. The last four years have been spent working as the Director of Political Advocacy for the largest trade association in the state CT REALTORS. His daughter attends Calf Pen Meadow school and he is currently a co-founder of a technology start-up working to provide the recycled fiber and plastics market better analytics to reduce inefficiency and increase recycling.

For more information, visit https://mikesmith119th.com/.