Mike Muttitt was raised in Orange. He serves as President of the Interservice Clubs Committee of New Haven (Camp Cedarcrest), is a member of the Orange Government Access Television (OGAT), and New Haven Kiwanis. Mike served as a student member on OGAT and camera person.

A graduate of Amity, Mike has a BS, Information Technology from RIT and is currently the Manager of Network Operations for Securitas Security Services USA.

While a resident of Monroe, Mike served on the Inland Wetlands Commission, including as chair and on the Charter Communications Cable Advisory Council Area 19 and as its Vice Chair.

Mike is married with two children and is a parishioner at Holy Infant Church.