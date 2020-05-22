Memorial Day Parade Cancellation

It is with deep regret that the Memorial Day Parade Committee is announcing the cancellation of this year’s Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade. This special day has been celebrated by the families and friends of the Town of Orange for over three decades, and it was a difficult decision, because the committee knows how much the town loves this event. The committee hopes that you will remember our veterans who served throughout the centuries, in war and in peacetime to keep our nation safe on our ceremony day, Sunday, May 24th, on Monday Memorial Day, and every day.

We would like thank the health care workers, who find themselves on the front lines combating the Corona Virus, and who keep our citizens healthy. We are grateful to our First Responders, Orange Police, AMR, and Orange Fire Department, who continue to work, and risk their health to keep our town and neighboring towns safe. We continue to also think of those families that have been directly affected by the pandemic. Our thoughts are with our community members who are sick or have lost loved ones to the virus.

The Memorial Day Parade Committee looks forward to a time where the quarantine does not impact the days when we celebrate our honored veterans. If we work together to follow best practices, we will keep each other safe so we can soon be together again.