Memorial Day Festivities Planned

With the summer season right around the corner, Orange leaders are ready to revive beloved traditions, especially those mostly enjoyed outdoors. Kicking off the 2021 season are the Memorial Day festivities, with a ceremony at the High Plains Pavilion, followed by a parade down Orange Center Road.

As announced at the April 12 Board of Selectmen meeting, The Memorial Day Committee is making plans for the ceremony and parade to take place on Sunday, May 30. The ceremony will be socially distanced, and will start at 10:30 a.m.

The honorees for the 2021 Memorial Day Parade are Dr. Norman Marieb, Grand Marshal; Kevin Hadlock, Chief of Staff; and Louis Eagle, Honored Veteran.

The Fourth of July fireworks will be delayed until Labor Day weekend. The Firemen’s Carnival in August and The Orange Country Fair are in planning. The Fair is scheduled to take place from Friday, September 17 to Sunday, September 19. Details are yet to be determined.