Mega Tasting Event to Benefit Leukemia Patients

The Nicole Donzello Foundation cordially invites you to its second annual tasting fundraiser, featuring 50+ wines, over 13 breweries with 40+ beers, distilled beverage bars, over 15 restaurants, chocolate bar, DJ, raffle and auction. All proceeds benefit leukemia patients and their families at Smilow Cancer Hospital.

The event date is Saturday, October 23, from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Woodbridge Club, 10 Milhaven Road. It is open to those 21 years of age and over. Tickets are $75 (includes entry and tasting glass) or $125 (includes entry, tasting glass, t-shirt, exclusive tasting hour from 6-7pm, and ten raffle tickets. All CDC and State of Connecticut COVID protocols will be followed. Tickets may be purchased on the website, Nicoledonzellofoundation.org.

The foundation was created by Nicole who was diagnosed with Acute Monoblastic Leukemia (AML) in February of 2015. As a wife and mother of two young children while practicing criminal law in Connecticut, she had to put life on hold to focus on her health. Since, she has relapsed three times, receiving two stem cell transplants, with the most recent in June of 2020. Nicole is extremely grateful for the support family and friends have given throughout her journey. This support allows Nicole and her husband to focus on her health.

She has made it her mission to provide support to fellow leukemia patients and their families; as such the foundation’s mission is to ease the financial burden patients and their family’s receiving treatment at Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven face while undergoing treatment for leukemia.

Due to the overwhelming success of the first tasting event, the foundation was able to award 14 need-based monetary grants for Smilow patients and their families. She hopes to assist even more patients this year, which can only be done with your support. Please come out and have fun for a good cause.