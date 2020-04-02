Meet The Birds of Orange

The Orange Conservation Commission (OCC) is hosting a Bird Walk at 7:30 am at the Turkey Hill Preserve in Orange (GPS Address: 700 Derby-Milford Road, Orange) on May 30, 2020 (Rain Date June 6, 2020).

The walk will be led by Frank Gallo, a leading expert on where to find birds in Connecticut. Frank is a tour leader for Sunrise Birding, LLC, an international birding tour company, is a member of the Connecticut Avian Rare Records Committee, and a federally licensed master bird bander. Frank is also the author of two children’s nature books, Bird Calls and Night Sounds, and is a published freelance photographer. Frank’s new book, “Birding in Connecticut,” is a guide to where, when, and how to find birds in the state. He will have copies available to sign at the walk. Frank has led the OCC’s highly acclaimed “Owl Prowl” in the Fall for the last 4 years.

The Orange Conservation Commission can be found on Facebook and our website at http://www.orangectconservationcommission.com or https://www.orange-ct.gov/441/Conservation-Commission.