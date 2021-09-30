Meet Reps. Kennedy & Ferraro at the Gazebo

State Reps. Kathy Kennedy (R-119) and Charles Ferraro (R-118) are hosting a constituent ‘gazebo’ hour in both Milford and Orange to welcome in the fall season and update constituents on state issues.

The gazebo hours will take place on the Milford Green off of Broad Street on Monday, October 4th from 5:30pm to 6:30pm.

Milford and Orange residents are encouraged to bring a snack, a lawn chair or blanket to sit on and ask us any questions about state government and the state issues that they are most concerned about and would like to discuss. Both Kennedy and Ferraro want to hear from their constituents.