So it is not too late to come and join a Medicare Seminar. In November we will have Connecticare on Nov,2; United Health Care on Nov 9; Anthem on Nov. 16, Carepartners Nov, 23 and Wellcare on Nov, 30..All seminars will be held at the Community Center at 1:00. Reservations are required so that we may follow Covid -19 regulations. if interested please call the office at 203-891-4788 for an appointment. We look forward to seeing you soon.

By Denise Stein