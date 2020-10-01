Once again it is that time of the year for Medicare Plans and Energy Assistance. Orange Community Services, located in the High Plains Community Center, 525 Orange Center Road, will be having a number of seminars to inform you about the plans available. On October 26, Jeffrey Comen will present Medicare Made Clear at 1:00. At 2:30 Marc Figlar will present Aetna. Other dates and plans are: November 2, Connecticare, United Healthcare, November 9, Anthem November 16, Carepartners, November 23 and Wellcare on November 30. Social Distancing will be enforced and seats will be limited. It is imperative that you make a reservation.

Energy Assistance starts October 1; if interested please call the office at 203-891-4788 for an appointment to complete your application.

By Denise Stein