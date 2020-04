The 38th edition of the Golden Oldies Review is scheduled for Friday, June 5,2020 from 8p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Cielo Ballroom 85 Chase Lane, West Haven. Michael Hoover presents “Memories of Elvis” at 9:30. DJ Charles Rosenay!! will provide music. Also featured is Carla Gemma. Tickets are $30 per person with Door Prizes and Raffle Proceeds to benefit MDA. Call Geri Caccavale (203)795-5473 or Lucy Prokop (203)468-2528 for tickets.