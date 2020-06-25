Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Rabbi Sheya & Bluma Hecht and Rabbi Reuven & Lisa Cheruff found a unique way to see their children, Bracha & Shalom, get married. With assistance from town officials, the wedding took place on Tuesday, June 9th in the parking lot of the former Lowe’s.

With cars parked in a socially distant layout, guests remained in their cars while watching and listening to the ceremony on the big screen. After the ceremony there was a ‘pavement promenade’ as Bracha and Shalom stood under the archway to the entrance of the store while guests drove by and gave their best wishes to the bride and groom.

By Marlene Silverstein, Photos by Sol Silverstein