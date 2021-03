Hadassa Goldberg, daughter of Rabbi Yechiel and Chaya Goldberg of Thornhill, Ontario, Canada and Shmaya Hecht, son of Rabbi Sheya and Bluma Hecht of Orange, Connecticut, were married on February 23, 2021. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the wedding was held with immediate family only in attendance, and the ceremony was live streamed on the internet. A “drive-thru” reception was held on February 28, 2021 at Chabad of Orange/Woodbridge in Orange.

Photo By Sol Silverstein