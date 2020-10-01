Mary Welander Endorsed By Working Families Party, American Federation Of Teachers, And More

Mary Welander has received several new endorsements in her campaign to become the next State Representative in the 114th Assembly District (which includes the towns of Derby, Orange, and Woodbridge). The following groups and organizations have announced their support for Welander:

“The decision to endorse [Mary’s] candidacy was made because of [her] commitment to working families and advocating for issues that are important to AFT Connecticut’s members,” said Teri Merisitis, a legislative advocate for AFT Connecticut. “Clearly, this election is very important to the people of Connecticut. We need strong leadership that will help turn this State around.”

In addition to her involvement with the non-profit Sandy Hook Promise and the Orange Board of Education, Mary Welander is also a co-president of the Race Brook School PTA.

“I am honored to be the recipient of endorsements from such a diverse group of organizations, particularly from the American Federation of Teachers,” said Welander. “Speaking as a member of both the Board of Education for Orange and Sandy Hook Promise, our children’s schools have been a major focus of my public life and of this campaign. I know we can create safe, stimulating learning environments for students, and I’m so thankful that I have the support of groups that share that same focus.”