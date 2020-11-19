Mary Welander Announces Victory In 114th State Representative Race

On November 4th, Mary Welander announced her victory in the race for the 114th State Representative District which includes Derby, Orange and Woodbridge. “I would like to thank everyone who took the time to be part of a campaign that I am incredibly proud of. This was always a difficult race made even more so by the conditions surrounding it, so I would also like to thank my opponent, Dan DeBarba, for stepping up to run for office. It is a challenging but important part of civic action, and I wish him and his family the best.”

Welander continued, “I am truly humbled by the support and trust shown by voters yesterday and I am even more determined to work for all of the residents and families of Derby, Orange, and Woodbridge as we face the challenges ahead. While we are proud and excited by these results, I recognize that we are still in the middle of a global pandemic. I take my new role and responsibilities very seriously and will continue to make the needs of all of the residents of the 114th district a priority. Please do not hesitate to contact me with any issues or concerns you may have (203-881-6207).”

The 114th House seat was previously held by Minority Leader, Themis Klarides. Mary Welander successfully flipped this seat from red to blue for the first time in 22 years.