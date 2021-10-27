B.S. Industrial Technology, CCSU

M.S. Counseling in Higher Education, SCSU

Administrative Assistant to the

First Selectman, Town of Orange 2012-2019

Orange Board of Education – Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent 2019 – present

Mary’s extensive experience working closely with all of Orange’s municipal offices makes her uniquely qualified to serve as your Town Clerk.

“As a candidate for the position of Town Clerk, my role as the previous Administrative Assistant to the First Selectman for seven years provided valuable hands on experience.

Working closely with all municipal offices within the Town of Orange, I supported the First Selectman and the Board of Selectmen while attending to the needs of our residents.

As the current Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent, I have the unique opportunity to support the Orange Board of Education, the leadership team, teachers, staff and families of our outstanding school system.

Both positions have allowed me to exercise my strong interpersonal skills. My dedication and passion for our community is evident with my involvement on several boards, committees and town events throughout the years. Amity Middle School, Race Brook and Mary L. Tracy PTAs, ACS Relay for Life, Amity Girls Lacrosse Association, Town of Orange Holiday Festival and Veterans Day Ceremony to name a few. The Town Clerk position is all about providing knowledgeable customer service in a welcoming, approachable and transparent environment. If given the opportunity to serve as the keeper of accurate records while complying with local and state regulations, provide election oversight and maintain a general overall informational epicenter for the Town, I am committed to do my very best, with great pride, to meet and exceed the expectations of our residents in every aspect that the position requires.”