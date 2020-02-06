Mary L. Tracy School Children’s Fair

The Mary L. Tracy Children’s Fair will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm; snow date is February 15, 2020. This annual event is held at Mary L. Tracy School, 650 Schoolhouse Lane, Orange, CT. The Fair is the PTO’s largest fundraising event each year, with proceeds benefitting the kindergarten and preschool students at the school.

Tickets for the Fair are $20, which includes children’s games, entertainment, arts and crafts, face painting, nail painting, tattoos, cupcake decorating. Items not included in the admission price are raffle baskets, silent auction, food, bake walk, and photo booth.

For more information, please contact Kay Yanagisawa (kay7@optonline.net or 203-671-1450) or Kelly Molina (kellypmolina@gmail.com).