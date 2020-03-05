Maroney Announces Reelection Campaign for State Senate

On February 8, 2020 State Senator James Maroney (D-Orange/Milford/Woodbridge) announced he has filed paperwork to run for reelection in 2020 for Connecticut’s 14th District. Senator Maroney was elected in 2018 following the retirement of State Senator Gail Slossberg and now serves as Senate Chair of the General Assembly’s Aging and Veterans’ Affairs Committees, Senate Vice Chair of the Human Services Committee, and a member of the Finance, Revenue, & Bonding Committee, Government Administration & Elections Committee, and the Higher Education & Employment Advancement Committee.

Senator Maroney is the owner of First Choice College Placement in Milford, which helps high school students prepare for college.

It has been an honor and privilege to serve the great people of Milford, Orange, Woodbridge and West Haven and I hope to continue to represent you in Hartford,” said Sen. Maroney. “2019 was a productive year as I fought hard and was successful in passing legislation to keep our communities safer, provide advanced manufacturing careers for veterans, maximize the potential of our state’s Opportunity Zones, and cut income taxes for seniors.

“Still, there is much to be done and I am eager to continue the good work we’ve started,” said Sen. Maroney. “I have proven to be an independent voice that can get policies passed that improve the lives of those in this great community and our state. I would be honored to receive your vote in 2020.”

“Our community’s future will be in good hands with James Maroney as a senator – he’s honest and hard-working, smart and sensible – there’s not a phony bone in his body,” said Milford Mayor Ben Blake. “James knows this community and is always there to serve, whether it’s his work on the Board of Ed., as a Rotarian, or with the Milford Education Foundation, he gets the job done. As a state representative, he worked the details in order to accomplish big things; the pedestrian pathway, Founders Walk, is a testament to the tenacity of James who, from concept to completion, envisioned the project, secured the state funding, chaired the building committee, and brought community members together. Most importantly, he’s respected and ready to roll up his sleeves on day one to represent Milford, Orange, West Haven and Woodbridge.”

“James Maroney has been a champion for workforce development and veterans concerns in Hartford,” said Joseph Carbone, President and CEO of The WorkPlace, which is running the Military to Machinist Program. “During the recent legislative session, Senator Maroney led the passage of legislation to establish the Military to Machinist Program, creating job training programs to assist veterans with the skills needed to obtain jobs in advanced manufacturing and other related positions. His leadership has provided opportunity to our returning heroes while strengthening a vital industry in the state.”

In the 2019 legislative session Senator Maroney played a critical role in passing a number of policies and laws to strengthen Connecticut’s economy, environment, fiscal stability, gun violence prevention policies, and education system.

Economy:

Expanded the Workforce Pipeline & Apprenticeship initiative;

Led the effort to include coding in school curriculum;

Spearheaded the creation of a Military-to-Machinists program to provide jobs and training for those who served our country;

Cut anti-business provisions in the Transfer Act to increase development and investment;

Championed a bill to bolster development in our towns and cities by leveraging federally designated opportunity zones; and

Supported the creation of a Paid Family and Medical Leave program to help small businesses compete with large corporations.

Fiscal Stability & Responsibility:

Held the line on taxes with no increase in the income tax rate or the general sales tax;

Increased the state’s Rainy-Day Fund to an all-time high;

Cut income taxes for seniors on Social Security and other retirement income; and

Supported financially responsible policies to increase the state’s bond rating with Wall Street.

A Safer Connecticut:

Extended the statute of limitations for sexual assault crimes with passage of the Time’s Up Act; and

Required firearms to be stored more safely in homes and vehicles to protect children from tragic accidents.

Gun Violence Prevention:

Led bipartisan passage of Ethan’s Law requiring firearms to be stored more safely in homes and vehicles to prevent accidental deaths; and

Banned untraceable and dangerous ghost guns.

Education: