Mark Moyher will bring 35+ years of experience in the financial industry to the role of Tax Collector. His extensive knowledge of financial software systems and compliance requirements has helped him earn several industry licenses. Currently Vice President and Head Trader for Wright Investors’ Service, Mark’s decades with the company have included implementing systems for trading, portfolio management, and back-office operations. Previously, he attended Fairfield University, studying Accounting and Finance.

As Tax Collector, Mark will strive to make paying taxes as simple as possible for residents and businesses. His commitment to continuing education and ability to adapt to new systems will help him stay current on tax policies and procedures. Mark’s a genial guy who’s looking forward to working with residents and town officials.

Mark is an active member of the Orange Recycling Committee, serving as Secretary and Treasurer. He enjoys volunteering at community events such as Paper Shredding & Mattress Recycling Days and the Orange Country Fair. A lifelong CT resident, Mark has lived in Orange since 1998 with his wife Ilene. He likes traveling, bowling, reading, and spending time with family & friends. An avid golfer, Mark’s a member of the Grassy Hill Men’s Golf Association.