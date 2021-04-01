Mariah Azoti and Nathan Wright Wed

Mariah Petra Azoti and Nathan Charles Wright were married on September 12, 2020, in Watertown, Massachusetts. The wedding was held with immediate family and a few friends in attendance. The ceremony was intimate and live streamed on the internet.

Mariah graduated from Amity Regional High School, received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Photography and Art History from Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston, and graduated with Distinction from Sotheby’s Institute of Art in London, UK with a Master of Arts in Art Business. Nathan graduated from Lincoln Sudbury Regional High School in Sudbury, Massachusetts, and received a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Visualization and Animation with Honors from Ravensbourne University in London.

The bride is the daughter of Peter and Mary Azoti of Orange and the granddaughter of Joseph and Theresa Azoti, also of Orange. Nathan is the son of Raymond and Penelope Wright of Jedburgh, Scotland.