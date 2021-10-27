Margaret Novicki has an extensive background in public service and communications over a 30-year career.

She has been active in Orange politics since her retirement from the United Nations. She was elected to a two-year term on the Board of Selectmen in 2019 and also ran for First Selectman in 2017. As Selectman, she serves on the Emergency Management Advisory Council and its COVID subcommittee, and the Personnel Committee. From 2018-19, she was a member of the Community Services Commission.

Her last position at the UN was Director of Strategic Communications, leading its global communications campaigns and crisis communications. She worked for the United Nations at Headquarters in New York and in four African countries.