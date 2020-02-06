Lucy Scillia Scholarship Available to Orange Residents

The Friends of the Case Memorial Library is the sponsor of the annual Lucy Scillia Scholarship. The $1000.00 Scholarship is available to a graduating high school Senior who is a resident of the Town of Orange; a current student at an area public or private school; and has plans to enroll in an accredited institution of higher learning.

The application deadline is April 30, 2020. The application is available at the Case Memorial Library or can be downloaded by visiting www.casememoriallibrary.org/lucyscillia. Completed applications may be mailed or delivered to:

The Friends of the Case Memorial Library c/o President

Case Memorial Library

176 Tyler City Road

Orange, CT 064477

The scholarship winner will be notified in early June and the scholarship will be presented at the Annual June meeting of the Friends of the Case Memorial Library.

The Scholarship is aptly named in the memory of Lucy Scillia. Lucy was a professional librarian in local elementary schools who shared her love of books and reading with children. When she retired, she continued to promote libraries and reading throughout the area. She established a library at the former Sacred Heart-St. Peter’s School in New Haven and also served as a volunteer there. She participated in the Adopt-A-Reader Program at Peck Place School in Orange. She volunteered to read to Preschoolers at Holy Infant Preschool in Orange.

Lucy was also a long-time member of the Friends of the Case Memorial Library. She served on the Orange Town Library Commission and was an active fund-raiser. She was also a library aide at the Orange Senior Center.