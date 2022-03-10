Lucy Scillia Scholarship Available to Graduating Orange Seniors

The Friends of the Case Memorial Library is now accepting applications for its annual Lucy Scillia $2,000 Scholarship. The Scholarship is awarded to a local public or private high school Senior who is a resident of Orange and plans further education at an accredited institution of higher learning.

Applications may be downloaded at www.casememorial library.org/lucyscillia. Applicants must submit an application, references and high school transcript. Completed applications may be mailed or dropped off at the Case Memorial Library, c/o President of the Friends of the Library, 176 Tyler City Road, Orange, CT 06477. The deadline for submission is April 30.

The Scholarship is a tribute to the late Lucy Scillia, an Orange resident and a cherished member of the Friends of the Library. Lucy had a fulfilling career as a school librarian. She also served on the Town Library Commission. In retirement, she participated in the Adopt-A-Reader Program at Peck Place School, volunteered to read books to youngsters at the Holy Infant Preschool and served as a library aide at the Orange Senior Center.