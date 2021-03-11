Lucy Scillia Scholarship Available To Graduating Orange Seniors

The Friends of the Case Memorial Library is now accepting applications for its annual Lucy Scillia $1,000 Scholarship. The Scholarship is awarded to a local public or private high school Senior who is a resident of Orange and has plans to enroll at an accredited institution of higher learning.

Applications may be downloaded at www.casememorial library.org/lucyscillia. Applicants must submit an application, references and high school transcript. Completed applications may be mailed or dropped off at the Case Memorial Library, c/o President of the Friends of the Library, 176 Tyler City Road, Orange, CT 06477. The deadline for submission is April 30.

The Scholarship is a tribute to the late Lucy Scillia, an Orange resident and a cherished member of the Friends of the Library. Lucy enjoyed a fulfilling career as a dedicated school librarian. In retirement, she continued to share her love of books and reading with children at the former Sacred Heart-St. Peter’s School in New Haven and Peck Place School in Orange. Lucy also served on the Orange Town Library Commission and was active in library fundraising efforts.