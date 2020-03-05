Lucy Scillia Scholarship Available to Graduating Orange Seniors

Applications are now open for the Lucia Scillia Scholarship, a $1,000 award sponsored by the Friends of the Case Memorial Library. The Lucy Scillia Scholarship is available to a graduating high school senior who is a resident of Orange and is continuing their education at an accredited institution of higher education.

Lucia Scillia devoted much of her life to instilling a love of reading in children. After a fulfilling career as a school librarian, Lucy continued to share her love of books through a variety of activities. Among her many achievements is the establishment of the library at the former Sacred Heart-St. Peter’s School in New Haven, where she served as the school’s volunteer librarian. Lucy was also a longtime member of the Friends of the Case Memorial Library, served on the Orange Town Library Commission, and was active in library fundraising efforts.

The application deadline is April 30. To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must submit an application, references, and high school transcript. To download the application, visit www.casememoriallibrary.org/lucyscillia. Applications should be received by mail or dropped off in person at Case Memorial Library, 176 Tyler City Road, Orange, CT 06477.