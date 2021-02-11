Look Who Is Turning 95!

Edna (Nana) Casolino was born during a cold and blustery snowstorm back on January 24th, 1926. She has been a long-time resident of Orange, CT for nearly 60 years. She grew up in historic New Haven on Chapel street and often talks about her wonderful childhood memories on the green. From New Haven she then went on to raise a family of 4 children (David, Thomas, Elizabeth, and Andrew) with her late husband Philip. During this time, she co-owned a charming Lingerie store in town (Saxon Kent) with her sisters, Anita and Marion until 2000. olin She is celebrated today by her children and grandchildren (Nathan, Jenecke, Jessica, Michael, Alyssa, Christa, Nicola & Francesca) who love her dearly!