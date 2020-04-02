Local Student Named National Geographic GeoBee State Competition Semifinalist

The results are in! The National Geographic Society named Vishwa Balamurugan, an eighth grader at Amity Middle School in Orange, as one of the semifinalists eligible to compete in the 2020 National Geographic GeoBee State Competition. The contest was held at Central Connecticut State University on Friday, March 27th.

This is the second level of the National Geographic GeoBee competition, which is now in its 32nd year. GeoBee competitions were held in schools throughout the state with students in the fourth through eighth grades to determine each school champion.

State champions will receive a medal, $1,000 in cash, and other prizes, as well as a trip to Washington, D.C., to represent their state in the National Championship where they will compete for additional cash, awards, and college scholarships. The second and third place State GeoBee winners will receive cash awards of $300 and $100, respectively.

The 2020 National Championship will take place May 18th through May 21st at National Geographic headquarters. The National Champion will receive a $25,000 college scholarship, $1,000 in cash, a lifetime membership in the National Geographic Society, and an all-expenses-paid Lindblad expedition to the Galápagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour ll. The second-place finisher will receive a $10,000 college scholarship and $1,000 in cash. The student finishing in third place will receive a $5,000 college scholarship and $1,000 in cash. Seven runners-up will each receive $1,000 in cash. Visit www.natgeobee.org for more information on the National Geographic GeoBee.

Pictured left to right: Sheryl Wilder, Vishwa Balamurugan, Nicholas Tice, Matthew Muravnik, Dr. Jennifer Byars (Amity Regional School District No. 5 Superintendent of Schools) [Photographer: Kathy Burke]