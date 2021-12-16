Local Dancers Performed In The Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

Orange residents Molly Blair and Greta Pedenski from the Amity High School Dance Team are two of more than 600 high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the country that represented the camp brands of Varsity Spirit in the Varsity Spirit Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, HI from December 4-8, 2021.

The individuals invited to perform are part of a select group of cheerleaders and dancers chosen as All-Americans during Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. All-Americans are selected via tryout based on either superior cheerleading or dance skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), National Dance Alliance (NDA), United Spirit Association (USA) or Urban Cheerleading Experience (UCE). Only the top 10% of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to march in a holiday parade of this caliber.

Greta and Molly performed with the Varsity Spirit All-Americans in an exclusive performance prior to the opening ceremony of the parade and then were a part of the parade before thousands of fans lining the streets of Waikiki Beach. This trip marks the 80th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The parade theme was “remembering the past and celebrating our future.” We honor our veterans and their families while recognizing that once bitter enemies can become loyal friends and allies.

Besides being able to perform for true national heroes, athletes had the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across that nation and enjoy a memorable trip to the Pearl Harbor Memorial and the USS Missouri Battleship.

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading’s dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit’s employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

The Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade Committee has been commissioned to organize the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade, commemorating the anniversary of the invasion of Pearl Harbor each year on December 7th. The Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade is proclaimed by the Mayor of Honolulu as the “Official Public Event Marking the Anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor”. For more information about the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade, visit www.pearlharborparade.org.