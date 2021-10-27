Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
Top Banner
Recent News
Side Banner Right
Side Banner Right
Side Banner Left
Home
Uncategorized

Liz Tremper

Date:
in: Uncategorized
Liz Tremper

Liz Tremper is a teacher in Hamden Public Schools K-8, as well as the point person for Leadership and Community Engagement, and the Hamden Education Association Union Representative, Human Relations Club Advisor, Diversity and Inclusion Grant Recipient, Rainbow Library Founder, Volunteer Tutor, and a PTA Member.

Liz holds a 6th Year Diploma, Educational Leadership, SCSU; MA, English, CT Teaching Certificate, SCSU; BA, English, University of Connecticut and a Cross Endorsement Library Media.

Liz is married with three children and a proud Orange Elementary School Parent.

Tags:

Related posts

X