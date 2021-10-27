Liz Tremper is a teacher in Hamden Public Schools K-8, as well as the point person for Leadership and Community Engagement, and the Hamden Education Association Union Representative, Human Relations Club Advisor, Diversity and Inclusion Grant Recipient, Rainbow Library Founder, Volunteer Tutor, and a PTA Member.

Liz holds a 6th Year Diploma, Educational Leadership, SCSU; MA, English, CT Teaching Certificate, SCSU; BA, English, University of Connecticut and a Cross Endorsement Library Media.

Liz is married with three children and a proud Orange Elementary School Parent.