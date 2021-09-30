Library Friends’ “I Love Books” Sale

The Friends of the Case Memorial Library will hold a book sale on Saturday, October 23, 10:00-3:00pm in the library basement. An assortment of best sellers, non-fiction and children’s books will be available for purchase at bargain prices.

Come browse the gently used “new” arrivals. Stock up on gifts for the holidays and good reads for the coming Winter months. Please wear masks and bring bags to carry your bargain books home.

The Friends are grateful for continued support from the community. Proceeds from sales are used by the Friends to provide a variety of entertainment and cultural programs for community enjoyment. Gently used book donations are always encouraged and welcomed to replenish the supply for future sales.