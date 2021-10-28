Letter: Wreaths Across America Program

Connecticut Minuteman Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol announces its Wreaths Across America Cemetery for this year for the Wreaths Across America Program. The CT Minuteman Composite Squadron, CAP based at Tweed New Haven Airport, in association with the Orange Cemetery Association, the New Haven Rotary and American Legion Orange Post 127 has selected the Orange Cemetery in Orange CT for the Veterans Wreath laying Ceremony this year. Wreaths will be placed on veteran grave sites in the cemetery on December 18th, 2021. If you have a Veteran in the cemetery and would like to make sure your veteran’s grave has a wreath placed on it, please contact 1st Lieutenant Jerald Barber, CAP at 203-671-7848. A $15 donation is requested. Wreaths may also be picked up at the Orange Cemetery on the 18th across from the Orange Fire Department next to Orange Town Hall if you wish to pick one up for another location. Please let Lieutenant Barber know in advance so that we have enough wreaths available to accommodate your recognition request.

This year’s National CAP Wreaths Across America campaign is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and teach the next generation the value of freedom. Every December, it is a Civil Air Patrol holiday tradition observed by all 52 CAP wings and even abroad. Thousands of CAP officers and cadets participate in Wreaths Across America observances to honor our nation’s fallen. They present the colors, deliver orations and place veteran’s wreaths on headstones at national and local cemeteries and war memorials. Last year, more than 1.5 million veterans’ wreaths were sponsored by the public for placement on veteran’s graves at 1,433 ceremonies in all 50 states and abroad. Members of Civil Air Patrol’s CT Minuteman Squadron, located at Tweed New Haven Airport are proud to partner once more with Wreaths Across America.

Wreaths Across America culminates this year on Saturday, December 18, 2021 with an estimated 90,000+ volunteers placing 244,700 wreaths on headstones at Arlington National Cemetery and many of Arlington’s memorials, including the Tomb of the Unknowns. Simultaneous ceremonies will be held throughout the day at over 1,400 veterans’ cemeteries, other cemeteries and war memorial sites in all 50 states, as well as over 20 foreign locations.

Thomas P. Hurley, Lt COL, CAP, CT Minuteman Composite Squadron