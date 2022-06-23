Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
From Our Readers

Letter: Wishing You a Happy and Safe Independence Day

Date:
in: From Our Readers

As fireworks light the night sky this Fourth of July, friends, families, and communities will gather together to celebrate our independence and toast to our nation’s birthday.

Wherever you’re raising a glass this weekend, if your plans involve alcohol, Dichello Distributors, Inc reminds you to ‘Decide to Ride’ and plan ahead for a safe ride to and from your holiday celebrations to help keep our community safe.  Drunk driving is 100% preventable so whether you choose to ride with Uber, public transportation or a non-drinking designated driver, if you drink, don’t drive.

For over 35 years, Anheuser-Busch and its network of independent wholesalers nationwide have invested more than $1 billion in initiatives and community-based programs to prevent underage-drinking, impaired driving and other harmful uses of alcohol.  Dichello Distributors is proud to work alongside Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Uber to encourage everyone to “Decide to Ride” this Fourth of July weekend.

From all of us at Dichello Distributors we wish you a happy and safe Independence Day.

Tony Lota
Alcohol Awareness Coordinator
Dichello Distributors, Inc.

