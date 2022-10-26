Letter: Why Do I Vote Conservative

On the local, state and national level I vote conservative because the conservative party and candidates, for the most part, align with my most deeply held moral convictions and are rooted in our country’s and state’s Judea-Christian heritage. I believe in the sanctity of human life because each of us is created in the image of God and therefore it is NOT okay to kill our children in the womb or allow them to starve to death should they survive an abortion. There is a party that not only wants to allow this, with no term limits, but celebrates abortion and emphasizes a woman’s right to choose with the slogan MY BODY MY CHOICE but that same party pushed the vaccine mandates and applauded sanctions for those who refused and voted to eliminate our right to religious exemptions. This is the same party that celebrates an open border that encourages and enriches drug cartels, human trafficking and record deaths from overdoses. The same party that is responsible for the high prices to fill our cars, heat our homes or put food on our tables. The same party that is pushing indoctrination in our public schools and is hell bent on promoting programs that are designed to sexualize our children and affirm every woke, hair-brained idea and agenda coming down the pike (litter boxes in the bathrooms for those identifying as felines?). It’s time for adults to vote adults into office and most of the adults seem to be aligned with the Republican party.

Bonnie Pelaccia