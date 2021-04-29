Letter: What Would Raymond Do…?

On Friday, March 5th

passed away unexpectedly. He was 13 years old. Raymond’s death was extremely heartbreaking for his Mom, Marisol his sister, Lauren, and all who knew him. When a young person passes so tragically, our first thoughts are they were so very young, and he had so much to live for.

Well, yes, Raymond was young. If you attended his services, you would have learned a lot about him. He was a hockey player, lacrosse player, a good friend, a jokester, a great brother, and a wonderful son. These are things we often know about a person in day to day living or learn about them after they pass. Raymond was all those things, but above all that he was tremendously kind and giving with a heartfelt smile.

Raymond would always take notice of the less fortunate and would immediately offer some way to make their day better. Often giving of his own possessions or a kind word. He lived his life in the moment and for the moment. Not enough of us stop our busy lives to help someone else or to just laugh, dance or play. Raymond did.

There is a poem named “The Dash” that refers to our birth date and date of death. It talks about the dash between the years. How we should appreciate the simple joys in life, take the time to realize the good things in your life, enjoy every moment and give back. Do we make the most of our time between the Dash? Raymond was only here for 13 short years and undoubtedly made the most of his Dash.

So, when you see someone less fortunate, or life is going too fast, or your kids want you to stop and play, just think What Would Raymond Do.

A Friend