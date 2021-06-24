Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
Letter: We Have a Gem in Our Town

From Our Readers

Do you know you have a gem in your town?  It is the Bryan-Andrew House at 131 Old Tavern Road.  I had read about it during COVID, and made a mental note to follow-up when restrictions were lifted.  And, here we are.

I contacted the President of the Orange Historical Society, Ms. Ginny Reinhard, and was able to plan with Ms. Ginny, and host a beautiful luncheon and tour.  Ms. Ginny was most generous of her time and expertise; her assistant, Ms. Francis, was invaluable, and the beautifully restored Bryan-Andrew House was a giant step into our history!

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary experience to learn and enjoy!

Ruby Benarroch

