Letter: Value Your freedom to Choose What’s Best for Your Children

Several Orange and Woodbridge residents met with State Sen. (D-14) James Maroney and State Rep. (D-114) Mary Welander and voiced their concerns about the vaccine mandates being forced upon us and our children or face the prospect of being excluded from work, sports, and school functions and submit to weekly testing. We reminded our good representatives that in America there used to be freedom of choice and if the vaccines work so well why do you care if others choose not to and why is there such a push by the Biden regime and His Excellency Lamont and minion Mohammad, Orange health director, to coerce everyone into getting the shot or else!!

Well, Mary Welander schooled us again that “we do have a choice, get the shot or be excluded.” She also repeated the mantra several times that it’s “for the greater good!” Now where have I heard that slogan before? It is a socialist idea and doctrine by those who believe in the greater good and feel compelled to impose their ideas and standards on those who disagree with them.

The collectivist mind-set is foundational to communism, fascism and socialism. The common good before the individual good. I’m not buying what they’re selling and neither should you if you value your freedom to choose what’s best for you and your children.

Bonnie Pelaccia