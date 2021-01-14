Letter: Tractor Parade of Lights an Uplifting Experience

In this year of Covid 19, we are all looking for an uplifting experience, which this pandemic has taken from us. On Sunday December 6th, 2020, beginning at 4:30 PM; however, that cycle of anxiety and despair was at least temporarily removed.

Our family would like to thank Mr. Don Foyer of the Highway Department and all of the wonderful individuals that participated in the Tractor Parade of Lights. There cannot be enough praise for all the people that made this wonderful event possible, and brought smiles and joy to both the children and adults alike. The hard work and dedication to bring this event together on such short notice, is what makes Orange the incredible place that it is.

Thank you,

Dr. Lawrence Messina