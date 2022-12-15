Letter: TPZ Should Reinstate Morotorium

The Orange Plan and Zoning (TPZ) Commission held several poorly attended public hearings on the proposal for locating a retail dispensary for legalized medical/recreational marijuana in Town. Commissioner Kevin Cornell, Esq. voiced disappointment at the low turnout. These hearings were not well-publicized. Residents deserve to be heard, as well as testimony from medical and public safety experts. It would be a welcomed reprieve if the TPZ Commission reinstated the moratorium and offered well-publicized hearings, with social distancing or on Zoom, before they render a unilateral decision. Rescheduled hearings would affirm the Commission’s due diligence in representing constituents.

A reliable source of information can be found at https://recreationalmarijuana.procon.org. This Britannica site contains objective, fact-checked and unbiased content written by experts and vetted through a rigorous editorial process. It provides 13 concise pro & con arguments on legalized recreational marijuana. The site can serve as a guide to whether a retail dispensary is a beneficial or hazardous choice for the town of Orange.

Janice Fodero