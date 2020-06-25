Letter: To All of Our Camp Argo Families

It is with a heavy heart, that we have made the very difficult decision to postpone our time together until next year, Summer 2021. We have made this difficult short-term decision to ensure the long-term mission of Camp Argo. Nothing like this has ever happened to us before and up until just a few days ago, we had every intention to conduct Camp Argo this summer as normal. Unfortunately, these are not normal times and we cannot ignore the overwhelming concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ultimately, we considered the health & safety of our campers, staff and our community when making this decision.

We pray that there will be a solution to getting the country back on its feet sooner rather than later. We are very hopeful that in Summer 2021 we all will come back stronger & healthier than ever!

If you have any questions, please feel free to call anytime 203-799-2746 or email jason@campargo.org. Wishing you all a healthy and happy summer!

Sincerely,

Jason Nevis

Camp Argo Director