Letter: The Correct History Surrounding Albus the Peacock

After seeing the photo of the peacock taken by a parent at Race Brook School in the recent Orange Town News, I had to share!

My daughter Olivia came home from Race Brook School a few weeks ago talking about a peacock. I have to admit I doubted it and even asked her teacher (Mrs. Martorana, 3rd grade) who verified that indeed there was a peacock from a local farm that wandered around the neighborhood and had a habit of visiting the school. Then I saw the peacock myself on Russell Ave walking around someone’s property, even jumping up onto the roof! It was quite the sight.

How fun! I’d love to know who he belongs to!

Stephanie (Nichols-Burns)

