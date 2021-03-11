Letter: Thanks Go Out to Volunteers

My wife had the opportunity to visit High Plains Community Center and receive her first COVID-19 vaccination last week. I would like to extend a special thank you to OVNA, CERT, and Dr. Mohammad of the Orange Public Health Department for their kind and thoughtful treatment. The warmth and thoughtfulness offered on that day was above and beyond the call of duty, especially with the anxiety that comes along with the procedure. The volunteers are to be commended especially working with limited resources. The distribution of the vaccine is of utmost importance along with masking, social distancing, and proper hand washing in helping to get this pandemic under control. I urge the officials of the Town of Orange to continue supporting this effort, both thru the proper funding and guidance so that our citizens will remain healthy and COVID-19 free.

Thank you,

Dr. Lawrence Messina