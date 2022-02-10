Letter: Thanking Salvation Army Volunteers

Our hearts are bursting with gratitude for the Greater New Haven community! The generosity of so many individuals brought joy to children on Christmas morning and raised the spirits of our neighbors struggling to get by.

Volunteers came out to ring bells at our kettles and sort and distribute toys and holiday meals. Donations that came in this holiday season at the Red Kettles, online and at our doors are helping to provide food for the hungry, diapers for children, utility assistance and a hand up to help people get back on their feet.

These last couple of years have been especially difficult and many have been hopeless. We would like your readers to know that they are transforming lives by bringing comfort and support to people who have no one else to turn and hope to people on the brink of despair.

The Salvation Army is often a safety net for people in need, giving them encouragement and support to build a better future for themselves and their families. However, we can only be there for people in their greatest moment of need with the help and support of our community. Thank you and happy New Year!

Yours sincerely,

Major Charles Adams

The Salvation Army New Haven Citadel Corps Officer