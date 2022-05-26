Letter: Thank you to the Garden Club of Orange

Thank you to the Garden Club of Orange for helping to beautify the town as we get ready to celebrate our bicentennial. The planting of the delightful yellow daffodils and orange tulips last fall on the south side of the Town Hall have been a lovely addition to the landscaping, and we look forward to the gorgeous sunpatiens that will be planted around the flagpole on the green this spring.

I would like to make everyone aware of two free events the Garden Club will be hosting, and I invite you to come see the amazing talent of the Garden Club of Orange.

The Garden Club of Orange is proud to present Bicentennial Blooms a juried flower show on Sunday, June 5th in the gymnasium of High Plains Community Center from 1:15 to 4:00 p.m. This event is free to the public.

The Garden Club will also be hosting its annual Herb Garden Tours at The Stone Otis House on Saturday, July 23rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come explore this hidden gem and this event is also free to the public.

Patrick O’Sullivan, Chair – Bicentennial Committee