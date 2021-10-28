Letter: Thank You to All of Our Town Leaders

My family and I moved to the Town of Orange in 1983 and have felt blessed ever since. I consider our town an oasis that has nurtured our children, given them an incredible education, created a safe and wholesome environment, and allowed us to continue as residents of this town.

A 2019 article in the New York Times has touted Orange as a wonderful place to raise a family, and I couldn’t agree more. There is a spirit that I hold dear to my heart, with so many organizations and a desire by my fellow townspeople to give back to our community and beyond. Our town is packed with so many activities to partake in, beginning with the High Plains Community Center pool, tennis courts, and walking/running track that there is no reason to sit idle. How many other towns could also boast a Fireman’s Carnival, Country Fair, Concerts, movie night, Owl Prowl, Tree lighting ceremony and tractor light show, Strawberry Festival, Thanksgiving Dinner, Lobster Bake, Recycling Day, Easter Egg Hunt, Thanksgiving Day Road Race and the upcoming 200-year anniversary celebration of the town just to name a few.

With over 1000 acres of open space, and 18 miles of hiking trails, there is so much to explore or find solitude and quiet after a long and hectic work day.

I want to thank all of the leaders of our town, and my fellow Orange citizens for being the forward thinkers that have made our town the gem that it is.

Respectfully,

Dr. Lawrence Messina, President of the Orange Land Trust