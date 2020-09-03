Letter: Thank You OVFD

First off, I would like to give a big thank you to the residents and business owners in Orange for their support of the Orange Volunteer Fire Department. Secondly, I would like to ask everyone who has not contributed to please consider making a donation of any size at this time. The men and women of this department work tirelessly for the residents of our town and this was shown in full force during the recent storm.

All of the money raised goes directly to the department and in addition to making the payment on the new Fire Truck will be used for equipment and training that will guard the firefighters that protect our town. If it wasn’t for these volunteers, everyone’s tax bill would be higher by a minimum of $500.00 per year and could be significantly more based on your assessment.

Your donations show your appreciation and we are a public that is involved and connected to the OVFD and the Town. Thank you to the men and women of this OVFD.

Thank you for your support and taking the time to read this.

Sincerely,

Kevin Houlihan

Chairman of the Orange Board of Finance