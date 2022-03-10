Letter: Thank You Orange Fire Department

Give a loud shout out to the Orange Fire and Police Departments. On Saturday January 15, I was hiking with my dog on the 2-mile trail on the Turkey Hill preserve town park (against my wife’s advice since it was 12 degrees; it was 3:30PM and daylight was waning). I work out there regularly with my dogs as it is one of our town’s hidden gems. 20 minutes into my loop I was walking down a rocky decline, I hit an icy patch and when I finally caught traction on a dirt patch, I heard a loud pop (which was my quadricep tendon detaching from my kneecap). I made several attempts to hobble on my own when I realized I needed help. I initially called Orange PD and the astute dispatcher immediately had me call on the 911 line as to activate the GPS location capabilities of the system. This became important when short time later my phone shut off due to the extreme low temperature.

A little advice: Keep your cell phone in your innermost layer where your body heat will keep your phone on. I knew I was less than a quarter mile from the 1-mile marker which is right behind the University of New Haven Orange campus so I started moving slowly in that direction. Luckily another hiker and Orange resident named Quentin and his dog caught up with me on the trail. Quentin did not leave my side until we made contact with first responders who walked the mile in from the lot on Derby Milford Road and the UNH Orange campus lot. Quentin also made a “crutch” out of a small tree that aided my painful exit from the woods and he kept both our dogs in check. Making contact with Orange FD didn’t end my egress from the park. OFD’s off road gator couldn’t get past some of the trail’s nasty terrain. The last leg off the trail through a hilly ravine to UNH’s lot would have been unforgiving to the firefighters if they had to Stokes Basket me out. So, two firefighter’s shoulders became my crutches and they delivered me to my wife’s vehicle who quickly delivered me to the ER.

I want to thank the men and women of the Orange Fire Department. To think these guys and girls rushed to my aid on a cold January Saturday on their own time when most are seeking the comfort of their warm living room is impressive. Fire Chief Vaughan Dumas actually even called me directly to check on my welfare. I also want to thank neighbor Quentin who stayed with me, a total stranger, until he knew I was taken care of.

Glad I live in Orange,

Stephen Noss