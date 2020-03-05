Letter: Thank You From Community Services

The Holiday Programs for The Orange Community Services Department takes place every year and as usual we are so grateful to all who participated in, donated food, baskets, gift cards and toys. Thank you to all who provided monetary donations to the Community Assistance Fund which supports the Holiday Programs and the Food and Fuel Banks. Thank you to The Lions Club who held its annual Thanksgiving Dinner for Orange residents; it was a huge success and well attended. Thank you to Maplewood of Orange who hosted its annual Festival of Lights, a silent auction of beautifully decorated trees; of which the proceeds were donated to the Community Assistance Fund. Thank you to all the various congregations and the Clergy Association of Orange for the generous donation of the monetary offering from the annual Interfaith Celebration of Thanksgiving. Thank you to the Orange Highway Department for its generous monetary donation. Thank you to the Orange Police Department for having a food drive at Shop Rite that yielded six cruisers full of food and for its generous participation in our Adopt a Family Program. Thank you to the members of the Orange Volunteer Fire Department for their generosity in their participation in our Adopt a Family Program and for the monetary donation. Thank you to the Orange Visiting Nurse Association for its thoughtful monetary donation. A special thanks to an anonymous gentleman that has donated items and gift cards to the food bank.

We would like to thank Mr. Jack Pritchard, Coldwell Banker, Dr. and Mrs. Gustave Davies, the Law Offices of Debra Marino, The Prosetakas family in memory of Constantine, Bobs Furniture, Or Shalom and Carol and Patrick Luddy for their very generous monetary donations to our Community Assistance programs. Artie Dixson for donating toys, Mike at Center Balance, Temple Emmanuel, Church of the Good Shepherd, Holy Infant Church, Congregational Church, Zion Lutheran Church, St. Barbara’s Church, St. Anthony’s Church New Haven, Closer to Home of Orange, Orange Arts Council, Garden Club of Orange, Shop Rite of Orange, Starbucks, Big Y, Foundation School, KTM Electrical Construction,, Trader Joe’s, Out Back Steakhouse and On the Border. Orangewood Women, Orange Community Women, various Daisy, Brownie, Girl Scout Troops, Cub Scout & Boy Scouts. Also, the Orange Republican Women, Amity Middle and High Schools, Peck Place School, Turkey Hill School, Race Brook School, Mary L Tracy School, The Juniorettes , Ken Mike Towers, and Gabriele’s Restaurant.

Thank you again to all who took time out of their busy schedules to volunteer, give monetary donations, sponsor families, donate baskets, gift cards and food for our Adopt a Family program, Holiday Programs, and the Food and Fuel Bank. There are so many generous donors it would take pages to list everyone so we apologize if we missed anyone. We are privileged to have so many businesses, organizations, schools, places of worship, employees and individuals that have been so generous to our programs. Your kindness and generosity is so greatly appreciated.