Letter: Thank You For Supporting The “Great Give”

To the Editor,

The Orange Historical Society (OHS) would like to thank all those in the community who supported us by making donations to the Great Give on May 5-6, 2020. With the Covid-19 pandemic forcing the closure of so many fundraising efforts, we are thankful for all who made this a success for us.

Our annual fundraiser, the Taste of the Past, has been rescheduled for October. When the Bryan-Andrew House Museum reopens we will once again be able to offer hearth cooking lessons and dining events. Our historical house tours of the Bryan-Andrew House Museum and the Stone-Otis House Museum, the Academy tag sales, antique doll sale, American Girl Doll Camp will resume at some point in the future. We hope to see you at these events!

Again, thank you for the support shown to OHS during the Great Give,

The Orange Historical Society Board of Directors–

Ginny Reinhard, Priscilla Searles, Nina Ruckes, Julie Davis, Marlene Silverstein, Betty Hadlock, Kathy Steinberg, Jasmina Krehic and Chance Thompson