Letter: Support Purchase of Race Brook CC Property

Dear Neighbors and Friends,

The Town of Orange is asking your support for the purchase of the Race Brook Country Club property, which is situated on 287 acres of land. The purchase price is $8.6 million, which equates to $29,600/acre, which is below the$70,000 to $100,000 average cost per residential acre. The Board of Selectmen and the Board of Directors of the Land Trust feel that this would be a win for our town for the following reasons:

One of the largest pieces of open space in Orange;

Preserves the character of the Town;

Ensures habitat for varied wildlife;

Protects a legacy that has been a part of Orange since 1912;

It will be a self-sufficient entity, and generate substantial revenue towards the purchase of the property;

Prevents the need for construction of a new school if this property becomes residential; and

Development would increase the need for town services, including Police, Fire and Highway department.

The reasons to approve this purchase speaks for itself. Please join us in approving this referendum on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 at High Plains Community Center. Continue to make Orange the incredible town that is a cut above the rest.

If you have any questions, e-mail our First Selectmen at jzeoli@orange-ct.gov.

Thank you for your support on this important matter.

Regards,

Orange Land Trust Board of Directors